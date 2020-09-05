Register
    A health worker in personal protective equipment (PPE) collects a sample using a swab from a person at a local health centre to conduct tests for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), amid the spread of the disease, in New Delhi, India August 31, 2020.

    No Need to Panic: Delhi State Chief Assures Situation is Under Control Amid Spiking COVID-19 Cases

    © REUTERS / ADNAN ABIDI
    India’s national capital New Delhi has witnessed a sudden spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in the last few days. On Friday, Delhi reported 2,914 new cases – the highest single-day spike since 28 June, when 2,889 cases were recorded. The virus has already claimed 4,513 lives in Delhi since the pandemic began.

    Amid a rise in the number of coronavirus cases in Delhi over the last few days, state chief Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday gave an assurance to residents that the situation is completely under control and there is no need to panic.

    Addressing a digital press conference, Kejriwal said that the number of cases is rising as the state government has doubled testing in the city.

    “From 18,000-20,000 tests per day, we are now conducting around 40,000 tests. So, more people are getting identified, treated and they are being isolated to prevent them from spreading the infection to others. Today, if I decrease the number of tests, the number of daily cases will also come down and everyone will be happy. The only way to defeat COVID-19 is aggressive testing. There is nothing to be scared of”, he said.

    From 1,358 fresh daily cases on 30 August, Delhi’s daily case count went up to 2,914 on 4 September, according to Delhi government data. A total of 4,513 people have lost their lives to the virus in the city.

    Stressing that there are enough vacant beds in hospitals, Kejriwal said, “The rate of admission in hospitals has been almost constant over the past few weeks. Of the 5,000, around 1,600-1,700 beds are occupied by people coming from other states for COVID treatment. In the last five years, Delhi government improved the city’s health infrastructure in such a way that now people from across the country are coming to the Capital to get treated. In case there is a need, we will increase beds”.

    According to the Delhi government's data, 36,219 tests - the most-ever so far - were conducted on Friday, 4 September. The data adds that to date, Delhi has conducted 84,251 tests per million, which is the highest in India.

    Meanwhile, the national COVID-19 count has mounted to 4,023,179, while 69,561 people have succumbed to the pandemic across the country, according to Indian Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

    Tags:
    Arvind Kejriwal, pandemic, COVID-19, Delhi, India
