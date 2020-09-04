India on High Alert as Defence Chief Talks of Coordinated Threat From China, Pakistan

India and China were recently involved in a skirmish in the Chushul area of Ladakh on the night of 29-30 August. Since then the two Asian giants have been accusing each other of crossing the loosely demarcated Line of Actual Control in Ladakh. In June, India lost 20 soldiers in one such clash with the Chinese Army.

Due to the ongoing tensions with China in the Ladakh region, India's security agencies have been put on high alert after learning that Pakistan is allegedly trying to take undue advantage of the situation to infiltrate the valley.

A senior official from the Indian security forces revealed that Pakistan is capable of taking advantage of the issue going on between India and China.

"We have taken adequate precautionary measures to ensure that Pakistan does not succeed in their mission to enter the valley. There have been situations where Pakistan has been involved in a proxy war against us (India). It was learnt that the terrorists are trying to infiltrate Jammu and Kashmir to carry out attacks as the focus is completely on China", the official from the Indian security forces told Sputnik.

On Thursday, India's Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat also stated the Indian troops are well prepared to face a coordinated threat from Pakistan and China as Beijing continues to lend support to Islamabad in Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

Rawat has warned Pakistan against trying to take advantage, while stating it may suffer heavy losses for any misadventure.

India and China have been involved in several face-offs at multiple junctions across the LAC since May. While following the recent clashes in Chushul, the two sides have been engaged in commander-level talks to advance the settlement of the bilateral border dispute rather than armed provocations aimed at a unilateral change of the status quo.