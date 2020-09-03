China Funding Anti-India Protests Along Nepal Border, Indian Intelligence Claims

India and China engaged in a skirmish in Chushul on the night of 29 August and have accused each other of crossing the loosely demarcated Line of Actual Control in Ladakh. India lost 20 soldiers in one such clash with the Chinese army in mid-June.

China has allegedly paid about $213,100 to various organisations based in Nepal to carry out protests and demonstrations against India along the 1,700 kilometre-long Indo-Nepalese border, according to Indian intelligence agencies.

"It is learnt that Chinese Embassy in Nepal has provided financial support to several organisations to conduct anti-India protests or demonstrations along India-Nepal border areas highlighting the recent border disputes and interferences of India in Nepal's internal/political matters. China has provided funds worth Rs 25 million (NPR) ($213,100) to these organisations," a senior Indian intelligence official told Sputnik, requesting anonymity.

Nepal and China are yet to comment on these allegations.

India-Nepal relations turned sour after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on 8 May inaugurated an 80-km strategically crucial road, connecting the Lipulekh pass at 17,000 feet above sea-level with Dharchula in Uttarakhand state.

The road construction triggered a row between India and Nepal, with the latter claiming the area. Situated atop the Kalapani Valley in Uttarakhand, Lipulekh is a tri-junction between India, Nepal and China.

In June, Nepal brought out a new political map showing the contested area as its own. India rejected the new map, saying it was not based on historical facts or evidence.

Nepal also increased its force deployment across the Indo-Nepal border while the Indian government directed its armed forces to increase their presence at the Lipulekh tri-junction.

Amid the escalating India and China border tensions, the Nepal government has directed its forces to keep a close eye on the activities of the Indian army.

India and China have been involved in several face-offs at multiple points since May along the Line of Actual Control. Currently, the two sides are engaged in commander-level talks.