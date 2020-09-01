'Good Bois Go First': Watch This Indian Cop Clear the Road for Doggo to Cross

A video of a busy city road in India has been making the rounds on Twitter, winning people’s hearts.
The 41-second clip shows a stray dog, standing by a traffic policeman waiting to cross the road at a safe time. The road is occupied by commuters, until the policeman steps forward under the glaring sun and stops traffic to let the doggo pass.
Take a look.
Adorable 😍 clearing the road for a very important “pedestrian”— अद्वैता काला #StayHome 😷 (@AdvaitaKala) September 1, 2020
Love this cop! pic.twitter.com/CKJmMoY1iN
Netizens dropped comments marvelling at the unsaid understanding between dogs and humans. The cop has also been getting loads of appreciation.
Too cute. Understanding between the cop n the dog is unbelievable. And the patience with which dog is waiting should be emulated— Meeta Mishra (@meetami) September 1, 2020
Wish many two legged pedestrians would learn from this pedestrian❤️This Traffic Cop knows the pedestrain well and vice versa 🙏— Arun Rao 🇮🇳 (@ArunRaofinswim) September 1, 2020
Deserve to be awarded. Sensitivity towards stray animals is commendable.— Suhaib Alvi (@suhaibalvi) September 1, 2020
Shared by Twitter user Advita Kala just a few hours ago, the video has already garnered over 24,000 views.
