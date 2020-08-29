Bollywood Celebs Mourn Demise of Hollywood's 'Black Panther'

Bollywood woke up on Saturday to learn about the demise of Hollywood actor Chadwick Boseman, who won millions of hearts across the world for his performance in "Black Panther”.
He died on Friday, but the family revealed it on Saturday in Los Angeles.
The popular American actor had been battling colon cancer for the last four years.
A statement issued by the family reads, “It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman… From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more- all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honour of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther”.
— Chadwick Boseman (@chadwickboseman) August 29, 2020
Since the family’s announcement, social media has been flooded with condolences from many Bollywood celebs, who are posting stills of him and video interviews with their message. Here is what they say:
