Register
16:58 GMT +331 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    British supermodel and actress Naomi Campbell at the 70th anniversary of the Cannes Film Festival. File photo

    ‘Black Panther’ Naomi Campbell Tears German Elle Apart Over Feature on Dark-Skinned Models

    © Sputnik / Asatur Yesayants
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    The 90s' supermodel known for her explosive character and numerous public spats has directed her rage against the German issue of the world-famous magazine over the story title "Black is Back," saying "we are not a TREND" in a scorching Instagram post.

    Naomi Campbell has confronted Elle Germany's editor-in-chief Sabine Nedelchev on Instagram over the feature titled "Black Is Back" and dedicated to star models of colour, saying this makes her "so sad to see this." She branded the article a mistake which is "highly insulting in every way" and sarcastically offered her Iman's help (another black supermodel) if "you are not clear on the guidelines of diversity."

    "You go further to say that BACK TO BLACK, even if you meant the fashion, it's misleading on your headline and Type!! [sic]! I've said countless of times [sic] we are not a TREND. We are here to STAY. It's ok to celebrate models of colour but please do it in an ELEGANT and RESPECTFUL way," she wrote in the caption tagged #defendingmybabies.
    View this post on Instagram

    Dear sabine nedelchev @ellegermany This makes me so sad to see this, @bethannhardison @the_real_iman and I are here if you are not clear on the guide lines of diversity.. your mistake it is highly insulting in every way, .. you go further to say that BACK TO BLACK, even if you ment the fashion it’s is misleading on your headline and Type !! ! I’ve said countless of times we are not a TREND. We are here to STAY. It’s ok to celebrate models of color but please do it in an ELEGANT and RESPECTFUL way . I too in my career have seen pictures of others models called me just because of the color of our Skin, and recently seen many pictures of models of color being called being @adutakech .. do you know what it feels like to do the job ( @naomichinwing ) and not even be given the right name credit ? . Very disappointing to say the least . If you would like a conversation to know how to have A diverse mind we are here to sit and accommodate . It’s very important for a publication to be culturally sensitive and give credit where it’s due . We all need to unite on this matter NAOMI THANK YOU @diet_prada . #defendingmybabies ♥️

    A post shared by Naomi Campbell (@naomi) on

    She also lambasted the magazine for mistaking one model, Naomi Chin Wing, for her colleague Janaye Furman, as a popular Instagram account dedicated to fashion, Diet Prada, earlier spotted. Campbell pointed out that she has had the painful experience of others receiving credit for her work.

    "I, too, in my career, have seen pictures of others [sad] models called me just because of the colour of our skin… do you know what it feels like to do the job ( @naomichinwing ) and not even be given the right name credit? [sic] Very disappointing to say the least," she posted, also offering "a conversation to know how to have a diverse mind" and adding "It's very important for a publication to be culturally sensitive."

    Prominent African-American model-turned activist, Bethann Hardison was quick to join Campbell lasing out at Nedelchev in comments with harsher words.

    "Your staff should stay away from trying to be topical and speak of models of colour. You are limited in your scope. You are far away and not really aware of how to fit into the evolution of change and it [sic] ebb and flow of an industry," she posted, while another star model, Linda Evangelista reacted with several exclamation points.

    Elle Germany reacted with a sorry statement, also sharing it on Instagram, and explaining that they approached "the colour black from different angles" and that one of their focuses was "to feature strong black women who work as fashion models."

    "In doing so, we were guilty of several errors for which we sincerely apologise. It was wrong to use the cover line 'Back to Black' which could be misconstrued to mean that black individuals are some sort of fashion trend. This obviously was not our intention, and we regret not being more sensitive to the possible misinterpretations," the statement reads.

    They also apologised for identifying the model Naomi Chin Wing as Janaye Furman, noting they know 'how problematic this is."

    Related:

    Forever Young: 49-Year-Old Naomi Campbell Appears Braless at Fashion Show
    Not ‘Cool’: H&M Under Fire for Racist Sweatshirt Modeled by Black Child (PHOTOS)
    Black H&M Model's Family Leaves Home in Sweden Amid 'Racism' Controversy
    'Race-Changing' German Model Seeks to Move to Africa After 'Going Black'
    Tags:
    Instagram, magazine, Naomi Campbell, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The Robot Next Door: Possible Future Coexistence Between Humans and Androids
    The Robot Next Door: The Future of Coexistence Between Humans and Androids
    President Trump tweeted that the Democratic Party has a death wish and that it is being led to doom by Adam Schiff.
    Rallying Republicans
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse