27 August 2020
    Indian Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty

    Rhea Was Poisoning My Son for a Long Time, Claims Bollywood Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's Father

    © AFP 2020 / SUJIT JAISWAL
    India
    0 20
    New Delhi (Sputnik): Late on Wednesday, India’s Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) registered a case against Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s former girlfriend Rhea and several others for their alleged involvement in banned drugs.

    Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh on Thursday alleged his son’s ex-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty was giving poison to him for a long time and she is his “murderer”.

    In a video of Sushant’s father going viral on social media, he demanded that investigating agencies arrest Rhea and her associates to ensure they face justice for their misdeeds.

    The comments were made just a day after India's anti-narcotics agency registered a case and started an investigation into the drugs angle in Sushant's death.

    The case was registered after the country’s economic probe agency, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), had forwarded some evidence to the NCB about the late actor’s girlfriend's alleged links to banned drugs.

    Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) director Rakesh Asthana revealed to Sputnik that the ED probe into the financial aspects of the case had found that drugs were supplied to Rhea and Sushant.

    The ED has also shared deleted WhatsApp messages allegedly indicating deals involving banned substances.

    Rhea's lawyer, however, has claimed that her client never consumed drugs and she was ready for a blood test.

    Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead hanging to the ceiling fan inside his house in Mumbai on 14 June.

    Last month, Sushant’s father approached the Bihar Police, accusing Rhea and several others of forcing his son to take the extreme step. In his complaint, he had also mentioned some suspicious transactions from his son’s account.

    Following which, ED lodged a money laundering case against Rhea and others and started probing into unexplained transactions worth $2 million (INR 150 million).

    Bihar state chief Nitish Kumar subsequently recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the death of Sushant which was accepted by the central government.

    Simultaneously, Rhea had filed a petition with the country’s apex court demanding the transfer of the case to Mumbai Police. However, the Supreme Court directed the CBI to investigate the case.

    poison, murderer, drug, Bollywood, India, India's Central Bureau of Investigation, New Delhi
    Votre message a été envoyé!
