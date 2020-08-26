Register
16:57 GMT26 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput speaks during a press conference to promote his upcoming movie Raabta in Ahmadabad, India, Tuesday, May 30, 2017. The film is schedule to be released on June 9.

    India's Anti Narcotics Body to Probe Drug Angle in Bollywood Actor Sushant's Death

    © AP Photo / Ajit Solanki
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107960/90/1079609095_0:15:3072:1743_1200x675_80_0_0_f2bbc5b0d55d24e2c0cea1d325e95f64.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202008261080284608-indias-anti-narcotics-body-to-probe-drug-angle-in-bollywood-actor-sushants-death/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging from the ceiling fan inside his apartment in Mumbai on 14 June. Since his death, people across the country, including actors and politicians, have been demanding a thorough investigation into the case.

    India's Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday registered a criminal case against Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s ex girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and others for their alleged involvement in banned drugs.

    NCB has become the third federal agency after the country's top probe agency Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and economic probe agency Enforcement Directorate (ED), to join the Sushant Singh Rajput's death case investigation, after a drug angle emerged on Tuesday evening.

    The Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is investigating the money laundering angle in the case, has forwarded some evidence to the NCB about the late Bollywood actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty’s alleged links to banned drugs.

    Speaking to Sputnik, NCB director Rakesh Asthana on Wednesday said: “We received a letter from ED on Tuesday evening, stating that during their probe into the financial aspects, they found that a drug was supplied to Sushant’s ex girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and Sushant. An NCB team will now conduct an inquiry and the people involved will be questioned.”

    He added that a case under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) has been registered based on information received from the ED.

    On Tuesday, the Enforcement Directorate obtained deleted WhatsApp messages from Chakraborty's phone, allegedly indicating dealing in banned drugs. Rhea has been questioned by the ED about the suspected drug deals and her statements have been recorded. Meanwhile, her lawyer has stated that Rhea has never consumed drugs in her life and she is ready to take a blood test to prove it.

    In July, Sushant's father KK Singh accused Chakraborty and several others of forcing Sushant to kill himself while cheating him out of money. Based on the allegations, a case was registered by India's Bihar state police.

    After the case was registered, India’s economic probe agency ED lodged a case of money laundering against Rhea and several others and launched a probe into suspicious transactions totalling $2 million (INR 150 million) out of Sushant’s account.

    The state chief of Bihar, Nitish Kumar, subsequently recommended a CBI investigation into the case which was accepted by the federal government.

    Rhea filed a plea in the Supreme Court to transfer the case to the Mumbai police. However, the apex court has since asked the CBI to investigate.

    Related:

    India's Supreme Court Orders Top Probe Agency to Investigate Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's Case
    India's Top Probe Agency Indicates What's Next in B-Town Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's Case
    Vital Aspects Will be Revealed in Bollywood Actor Sushant's Psychological Autopsy, Experts Say
    Tags:
    money laundering, probe, Supreme Court, Bihar, cheating, India's Central Bureau of Investigation, Mumbai, suicide, Bollywood, India, New Delhi
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Flush and Don't Flash: Transparent Public Toilets Hit Tokyo Streets
    Land of Republican Views
    Land of Republican Views
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse