Top Indian Probe Agency Summons B-town Actor Sushant's ex-Girlfriend Rhea for Questioning

New Delhi (Sputnik): Last week, India’s Supreme Court ordered the country’s Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The court has asked the Maharashtra government and police to comply and assist the CBI in the case.

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty, the former girlfriend of deceased actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has been summoned by the country's Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) as part of the ongoing investigation into his death in mysterious circumstances.

According to a senior Central Bureau of Investigation official, Rhea’s father Indrajit Chakraborty, who has also been named in the case, has also been invited in for questioning.

However, Rhea’s lawyer said his clients have not received a summons from the CBI. He further mentioned they will appear before the probe agency if called.

Sushant’s father K.K. Singh has accused Rhea of forcing his actor son to take his life. He has also accused Rhea and several others of cheating and filed a case against her in Patna which has been upheld by the Supreme Court.

Currently, a team of CBI officials is in Mumbai following the apex court’s order to investigate the matter.

The CBI official said the case is being handled just like a fresh case despite local Mumbai Police and Bihar Police doing their part to investigate the case.

Several teams are working with different aspects, like collection of evidence from the Mumbai Police, recreating the crime scene at Sushant's house and questioning people related to the case. A special team will also go through the seized electronic gadgets.

Actor Sushant, a resident of Bihar state, was found hanging from the ceiling fan inside his apartment in Mumbai on 14 June. The death of the 34-year-old actor has left fans in shock while people from across the country are demanding a thorough investigation into the case.