11:45 GMT14 August 2020
    U.S. President Donald Trump winks at Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as they discuss a Middle East peace plan proposal during a joint news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., January 28, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

    US-Brokered Israel-UAE Deal to Boost Political Fate of 'Besieged' Trump, Netanyahu - Ex-Indian Envoy

    India
    by
    New Delhi (Sputnik): Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) agreed to a peace deal brokered by the United States ending decades of hostility. In a joint statement, President Trump, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammad Bin Zayed agreed to full normalisation of relations between the two nations.

    As the Israeli-UAE deal is expected to change the geopolitical situation in the Gulf region, Sputnik spoke to Ambassador Talmiz Ahmad, former Indian envoy to Saudi Arabia, Oman, and the UAE, about the implications of the agreement for peace in the region and New Delhi's role in the emerging strategic scenario.

    Life Jacket for Trump and Netanyahu

    Talmiz Ahmad believes that the deal was concluded at the behest of the UAE, which has been anxious to build a role for itself in regional affairs and by extension in world affairs. Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammad Bin Zayed has been assiduously pursuing this agenda, as he believes the UAE has the wherewithal - the financial resources, energy resources, and the cultural and social standing, entitling it to this role, he added.

    "It is basically a UAE initiative to support the political fortunes of two beleaguered leaders. Both Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu are facing serious political difficulties at home and their political future is seriously in doubt. This is meant to give some degree of boost to these people, both thoroughly discredited leaders", opined the former Indian diplomat.

    According to Ahmad, the UAE believes that by linking itself with the Americans, it could become a partner of the United States in their strategic endeavours in the Gulf and by extension, boost its larger regional role.

    Ankara view
    Turkey Says History Will Not Forgive UAE for Making Deal With Israel
    "Initially they had wanted the Americans to shift the military base from Qatar to Abu Dhabi. The Americans were reluctant to do that because they didn't want to alienate Qatar once and for all. In fact, they wanted to keep relations with all the Gulf countries. So the UAE understood this, and therefore, has pursued another agenda – one is to support US interests in the region", Ahmad gave his insight.

    The former envoy suggested the UAE understood that Israel was central to the American political scenario as it carries extraordinary clout particularly with conservatives and the Republican Party.

    "If you can keep Israel on your side, it appeases a large number of lobbies in the US and they become your partners and friends", he added.

    If a major Arab country dramatically establishes diplomatic ties with Israel, obviously the lobbies would be very satisfied because it effectively condones Israeli policies in the region – aggressive policies, he said.

    Impact on Palestinians

    Talmiz Ahmad did not think that the deal between the Israelis and the Arab nation would have any impact on the Palestinian cause.

    "The Arab people are very committed to the Palestinian cause, but their governments are not", he felt.

    The deal, Ahmad believed, was done for a short-term political advantage to build up a diplomatic relationship, which has nothing to do with the Palestinian cause.

    Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has termed the move a "betrayal". His spokesperson said, the "Palestinian leadership rejects and denounces the UAE, Israel, and US, trilateral, surprising announcement".

    Peace Deal and India

    "It has nothing to do with India. India's approach to the region has been bilateral and transactional. It is not politically engaged with the region except on a bilateral basis and it has built up relationships with a wide variety of countries, some of them may be in conflict with each other", said Talmiz Ahmad.

    The former Indian diplomat said New Delhi has opted out of seeking to play any serious constructive role in promoting security in the region.

    "To my mind, it was very well placed to do so, but with the priority being given by the Indian government to domestic issues, and re-shaping the Indian political order at home, this opportunity to actually play a constructive role in regional affairs has been given up", he said.  

    Ahmad explained that India's formal position has not changed. He termed New Delhi's support for the Palestinians as "lip service". On the other hand, India has built substantial relations with Israel anchored on defence ties.

    President Donald Trump, left, turns to give a pen to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, center, after signing a proclamation in the Diplomatic Reception Room at the White House in Washington, Monday, March 25, 2019. Trump signed an official proclamation formally recognizing Israel's sovereignty over the Golan Heights. Other attending are, from left, White House adviser Jared Kushner, U.S. special envoy Jason Greenblatt, U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman, Israeli Ambassador to the U. S. Ron Dermer, and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
    Report Suggests Sneak Peek Into Backroom Machinations of UAE-Israeli Peace Deal
    "We maintain lip service. Effectively, India is disengaged in terms of serious political connectivity in the region", he said, adding that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has "effectively abandoned" the promises he made between 2015 and 2018. "In fact, I would go to the extent of saying that Mr Modi 2.0 in his second incarnation has completely given up on foreign affairs and is totally focused on re-shaping the country at home", lamented Ahmad.

    New Delhi has not officially commented on the announcement made by President Trump so far.  

    The UAE is the first Gulf state and the third Arab nation - after Egypt and Jordan to announce active ties with Israel.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
