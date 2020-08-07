India, Pakistan Engage in Heavy Mortar Firefight Along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara - Video

Three civilians have sustained injuries in heavy mortar shelling between Indian and Pakistani forces along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara, a town in Jammu and Kashmir, on Friday morning.
#Video: Three civilians injured as #Pakistan and #Indian forces exchange heavy mortar firing along the #LineofControl in Kupwara of #JammuAndKashmir pic.twitter.com/KPj3S7Jk5i— Aakriti Sharma (@_aakritisharma) August 7, 2020
According to India, Pakistan resorted to an unprovoked ceasefire violation on Thursday along the LoC in Mendhar and Balakote sectors. The Indian Army said that it retaliated as it saw fit.
India and Pakistan keep accusing each other of violating the ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir. This year, several civilians and army personnel have lost their lives in cross-border exchanges of fire between the two countries.
