India Reaching a ‘Blind Alley’ in Kashmir, Asserts Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan

New Delhi (Sputnik): Prime Minister Imran Khan addressed the legislature of Pakistan-administered Kashmir on Wednesday to express solidarity with the people of India-administered Kashmir on the first anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370, changing the temporary status of Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing the legislature of Pakistan-administered Kashmir on Wednesday, Prime Minister Imran Khan claimed that New Delhi has been “trapped” by its Kashmir policy and that the region would be free from “India’s reign of terror”.

“As far as my analysis is concerned, India is entering a ‘blind alley’. The repression of Kashmiris by Modi government would result in the independence of the region from India”, said Khan.

Pakistan's prime minister claimed that New Delhi made a blunder by stripping Jammu and Kashmir of its special status. He said that Prime Minister Modi made the decision based on four assumptions – to appease the Hindu lobby; India thought Pakistan would remain silent; the world would back India and stay silent as the West wanted to use India as a counter force to China; and Kashmiris would surrender with the presence of 800,000 soldiers in the territory.

“Let me tell you, nations have made huge blunders in the past based on arrogant leadership like the Nazis of Germany”, said Imran Khan.

Earlier, Imran Khan said “Indian-occupied Kashmiris have been subjected to a brutal fascist military siege by India since its illegal actions of 5th August last year followed by efforts to change the demography of IIOJK Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir)”.

I will address the AJK Assembly today to show solidarity with Kashmiris on Youm-e-Istehsal. Kashmiris in IIOJK have been subjected to a brutal fascist military siege by India since its illegal actions of 5th Aug last year followed by efforts to change the demography of IIOJK. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 5, 2020

​Pakistan has been on a diplomatic offensive against India since New Delhi stripped the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir of its temporary status by abrogating Article 370 of the constitution and divided the state into two federally administered territories.

Pakistan claims to be a stakeholder in Kashmir and objected to India’s decisions. It also suspended diplomatic, trade, and communication links with India.

Imran Khan made several attempts to garner international support over Kashmir at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), where Pakistan was only supported by Turkey and China.

Kashmir has been a bone of contention between the two nuclear-armed South Asian neighbours since they gained freedom from British colonial rule in 1947. Both govern part of the region, but claim it in full. They have also fought two wars over Kashmir.