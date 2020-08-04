Register
    In this July 21, 2015 file photo, Indian and Pakistani flags are lowered during a daily retreat ceremony at the India-Pakistan joint border check post of Attari-Wagah near Amritsar, India

    India Terms Pakistan's New Map as an Exercise in 'Political Absurdity'

    © AP Photo / Prabhjot Gill, file
    Earlier in the day, Imran Khan unveiled a new political map of Pakistan that included Gujarat's Junagarh and Sir Creek on the Indian side of Jammu and Kashmir as his country’s territory.

    Hours after Pakistan sparked a fresh border controversy with its all-new political map, New Delhi categorically slammed it as a politically absurd step that is laying "untenable claims" to the Indian territories of Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

    "These ridiculous assertions have neither legal validity nor international credibility", India's Ministry of External Affairs said, while remarking on the "so-called political map of Pakistan" that was released by Prime Minister Imran Khan earlier on Tuesday.

    The ministry continued by stating that "his new effort only confirms reality of Pakistan’s obsession with territorial aggrandisement supported by cross-border terrorism".

    Earlier in the day, addressing the nation alongside Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the new map would be send to the United Nations soon and that it will also be used in schools and colleges.

    "We will do political struggle, we don't believe in military solutions. We will remind the UN again and again that you had made a promise [to the people of Kashmir] which you did not fulfil", Imran Khan underscored.

    In a surprise move, Pakistan also laid claim on a settled boundaries with India, such as Junagarh and Sir Creek. Junagarh is part of Indian Prime Minister's home state Gujarat and through a plebiscite, it was included in the Indian Union during the partition of India and Pakistan in 1947.

    The two South Asian countries have fought three wars over Kashmir since independence from British rule in 1947. New Delhi and Islamabad claim authority over the entire region of Jammu and Kashmir that is currently divided along the Line of Control between the two nuclear-armed nations.

    Pakistan's move comes on the eve of the first anniversary of the revocation of the "temporary special status" of Kashmir by the Indian government in an unprecedented move on 5 August 2019. Islamabad termed the move as a violation of bilateral agreements and reached out to the United Nations Security Council to force India to restore the status quo. New Delhi termed the issue as an internal affair of the country and asked global powers to not interfere.

