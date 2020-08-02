Hooch Tragedy: Delhi State Chief Demands Top Probe as Bootleg Booze Body Count Rises to 86 in Punjab

New Delhi (Sputnik): Over the last three days, as many as 86 people have lost their lives after allegedly consuming tainted liquor in the Indian state of Punjab. After the tragedy came to light, Punjab's Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh ordered a probe into the matter.

The Chief Minister of India's national capital, Arvind Kejriwal, on Sunday demanded a probe be conducted by the nation's top investigative agency CBI into the Punjab hooch tragedy, which has claimed 86 lives so far.

Kejriwal, whose Aam Aadmi Party is in the opposition in the state of Punjab, claimed none of the cases pertaining to the deadly liquor in the last few months have been solved by local police.

Saddened by the loss of lives in Punjab due to illicit liquor. State govt needs to immediately take necessary steps to curb such mafias. The case should be handed over to CBI immediately as none of the illicit liquor cases from the last few months have been solved by local police — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 2, 2020

​Since the first death was reported on Friday, the Punjab police have managed to nab 25 people in connection with the case.

Punjab’s Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has ordered the suspension of seven excise officials and six police personnel, as well as an internal inquiry into their involvement.

Singh has also announced that compensation of INR 200,000 (approx. $2,670) each will be provided to the families of those who died after consuming the tainted spirits.

He has also issued a warning to the people involved in the illicit sale of liquor and asked them to immediately desist or face grave consequences.