'Violent' Indian Gangster Movie 'Shooter' Won't Be Screened in Indian States of Punjab and Haryana

New Delhi (Sputnik): Hindi film “Shooter”, based on the life of Indian gangster Sukha Kahlwan, has been banned in Punjab state for allegedly promoting violence, heinous crimes, drug extortion, threats, and criminal intimidation.

After the Indian state of Punjab banned the film “Shooter”, which is based on the life of Indian gangster Sukha Kahlwan, neighbouring state of Haryana decided to follow suit, officials said on Saturday.

According to the Indo-Asian News Service (IANS), the suspension of the screening and exhibition of the movie in the state shall remain in force for two months, as per the Haryana government order.

Earlier, Punjab Police registered a case against producer-cum-promoter of the film K.V. Singh Dhillon and others for showing violence in the movie.

According to the First Information Report (police complaint), the movie is likely to instigate youngsters to take up arms and disturb peace and harmony.

The police complaint came after the Punjab State Chief Captain Amarinder Singh asked Director General of Police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta to look into the possible action that could be initiated against Dhillon, who had reportedly promised in writing, back in 2019, that he would shelve the movie, originally titled ''Sukha Khalwan''.

The top police official had also been asked to look into the role of the promoters, directors, and actors of the movie.