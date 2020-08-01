Kindness Unleashed! Woman Dares to Help Shark Get Back Into Sea After It Gets Washed Ashore - Video

A shark struggled to breathe after getting washed ashore until a woman dared to help it get back into the sea. The video the incident is inviting appreciations on social media.
Garnering over 5K views on Twitter, the clip shows the woman standing on the shore, holding the shark by its tail and gradually pulling it back into the water until it swam away.
All Sharks are not dangerous,— Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) August 1, 2020
Nor all heroes wear caps🙏
A kind women saving a shark.
Of the over 500 species of sharks found in our oceans, only about 30 have been reported to ever attack human.. pic.twitter.com/MIsTqB24Pm
