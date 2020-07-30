Register
13:24 GMT30 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    An Indian national flag is flown next to the Chinese national emblem. (File)

    'China Not Strategic Threat to India', Beijing's Ambassador to New Delhi Assures

    © AP Photo / Andy Wong
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 31
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202007301080015486-china-not-strategic-threat-to-india-beijings-ambassador-to-new-delhi-assures/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Bilateral relations between India and China have touched a new low after a violent face-off between the armies of the two countries on 15 June, resulting in the death of 20 Indian soldiers.

    Chinese envoy to India Sun Weidong on Thursday suggested that if relations between the two countries have to move forward, they should “straighten views on several key issues”. He said China was committed to peaceful development and did not present a “strategic threat” to India.  

    ​Sharing his remarks made at a webinar on China-India Relations at the Institute of Chinese Studies in New Delhi, the diplomat said there was no change in the basic judgement of his country.

    “Our basic national conditions as the two largest developing neighbours remain unchanged. Our orientation of being partners, friendly cooperation and common development remain unchanged. The general structure, that we can't live without each other, remains unchanged,” noted Weidong.

    A violent altercation between the armies of the two countries on 15 June was the culmination of nearly two months of Chinese troop movement closer to the de facto border, Line of Actual Control (LAC) near the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh. New Delhi claimed People’s Liberation Army troops even crossed into territory under its control. Beijing fired similar accusations at the Indian side.

    The envoy suggested that both the sides should grasp the fundamental interests of each other and their people, stick to friendly cooperation and “properly handle differences to bring bilateral relations back to a normal track.”

    Weidong said China firmly upholds its sovereignty, and would never engage in aggression or expansion.

    “We have never been aggressive and pursued own development at the expense of other countries,” he asserted.

    New Delhi and Beijing held Army Commander-level talks as well as diplomatic discussions to diffuse the tension along the border. While the Chinese army has withdrawn from certain friction points, it has yet to vacate the Pangong Tso area.

    India and China share a long border, which passes through land in most regions, but in Pangong Tso in Eastern Ladakh, it passes through a lake. India controls the western portion of the 45-km long lake, while the rest is under Chinese control. Most of the clashes between the two countries have taken place in the Galwan Valley.

    Related:

    India Deploys T-90 Tanks in Ladakh as Satellite Images Show Massive Military Build-up by China
    India to Deploy 35,000 Troops Along China Border Amid Disengagement Talks - Reports
    Border Tensions: Why India Won't Become Washington's Bulwark Against China
    Tags:
    Ladakh region, Beijing, China, New Delhi, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Human Connection Arts: Body Painting Festival in New York City
    Don Junior Suspended from Twitter
    Pill Shill
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse