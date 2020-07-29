Register
    An Indian army soldier holds an AK-47 assault rifle. (File)

    India to Deploy 35,000 Troops Along China Border Amid Disengagement Talks - Reports

    © AP Photo / Channi Anand
    India
    New Delhi (Sputnik): Earlier in July, India and China agreed to pull back their troops to ensure a complete disengagement in the high-altitude Ladakh region following the worst clash between the two South Asian nations in nearly 50 years. The troops of two countries engaged in an intense standoff that killed 20 Indian soldiers.

    India is set to position 35,000 additional troops along the 4,057km Line of Actual Control in the contested Himalayan Ladakh region following high-level talks to de-escalate the simmering tensions between the two countries, senior Indian officials told Bloomberg on condition of anonymity.

    The ushering in of extra troops in eastern Ladakh would change the status quo on the border, putting pressure on India’s already tight military budget, Bloomberg quoted an Indian official as saying.

    The move reportedly comes as an effort to match the People’s Liberation Army's (PLA) deployment of troops in the area. Close to 50,000 PLA troops are deployed in Aksai Chin despite disengagement talks between the two nations. 

    After a violent face-off between the armies of the two countries on 15 June - which is said to have led to causalities on both sides - heavy weaponry, tanks, and fighter jets have been deployed to the region.

    Soldiers from the Indian Army and People's Liberation Army (PLA) sit together after participating in an anti-terror drill during the Sixth India-China Joint Training exercise Hand in Hand 2016 at HQ 330 Infantry Brigade, in Aundh in Pune district, some 145km southeast of Mumbai, on November 25, 2016
    © AFP 2020 / INDRANIL MUKHERJEE
    China, India Agree to Complete Troop Pullback From Disputed Border as Soon as Possible
    The ongoing tensions and a failed attempt at de-escalation required the additional deployment, added the official. 

    Indian satellite images from 27 July showed an additional build-up of troops and equipment by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army in the Aksai Chin area. The Indian government expedited weapons and the deployment of troops after making an assessment that PLA troops are preparing for a long and harsh winter in the Himalayas.

    India also deployed missile-firing tanks, armoured personnel carriers, and a full troop brigade (4,000 men) to Daulat Beg Oldi (DBO) to prevent any possible Chinese incursion from the Shaksgam-Karakoram pass in the Ladakh region, as per military commanders cited in media reports. 

    Both countries have accused each other of illegally crossing the LAC and staging provocations in the region. 

    The skirmishes have caused the worst crisis in relations between the Asian economic and military giants in decades, with India moving to ban products from China, and the government cancelling several contracts with Chinese entities on the construction of railways, roads, and telecommunications infrastructure.

