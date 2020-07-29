Billion Dollar Smile: Watch Woman Clean Baby Chimp's Teeth With Banana-Shaped Brush

A video of a woman brushing baby chimpanzee's teeth is melting hearts on Twitter and has garnered 3.2 K views within three hours of being posted by an Indian Forest Service (IFS) official.
The clip shows the baby chimp relaxing and letting the woman clean its teeth with a banana-shaped brush. The chimpanzee can even be seen opening its mouth wider to give her better access. The expressions on the chimp's face are awe-inspiring.
This is not shocking because chimpanzees are adored for their playful and human-like activites.
Show it to your kid.— Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) July 29, 2020
He will love brushing teeth.. pic.twitter.com/l02ELCo1gt
