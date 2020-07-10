Register
10:40 GMT10 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    British Telecom Giant Vodafone Faces Vendor Payment Issues in India

    © AP Photo / Martin Meissner
    India
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107584/84/1075848439_0:191:2960:1856_1200x675_80_0_0_b4bf3c25f6bc6689e6807595ff441100.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202007101079844700-british-telecom-giant-vodafone-faces-vendor-payment-issues-in-india/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Last November, Vodafone's global CEO Nick Read said the company's future in India was doubtful. Though Read immediately retracted it, weeks later its Indian partner and chairman of Vodafone Idea said the company may have to shut shop. The Indian government dragged telecom firms to court last year demanding statutory dues.

    Vodafone Idea – a telecom joint venture between Britain's Vodafone PLc and India's Idea cellular is facing monetary constraints in making payment to its vendors like telecom tower service providers. The company is reportedly in talks with the vendors and is in the process of ironing out the issue with them. 

    Sources close to the development said the company is facing "capital constraints" due to which it is finding it difficult to make payments to the vendors. The firm's vendors such as tower operators and others have not been paid for June, according to the sources. 

    It is believed the company is in talks with the vendors to solve the problem and has offered to pay the pending amount for June and July in August.

    In its quarterly results for January-March 2020, Vodafone Idea reported a net loss of $1.6 billion. This is more than double the net loss of $656.93 million reported by the company in January to March 2019. 

    Vodafone Idea, along with other telecom firms, is facing a legal battle with the Indian government on payment of overall statutory dues worth $20 billion.

    Vodafone Idea has paid $853 million of its $6.8 billion in dues. Other major Indian telecom player, Bharti Airtel, has paid almost half of the $4.6 billion it owes to the government.

    In a recent hearing on the matter pertaining to statutory dues in the country's apex court, the Supreme Court of India, Senior Counsel Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Vodafone Idea, told the court, "It is an extremely precarious situation for the company and it is not in a position to give fresh bank guarantees".

    "The parent company has written off investments and losses to the tune of over $13 billion. The ship is barely afloat and the only way to pay adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues is to stagger payment for twenty years", he added. 

    Related:

    Top Court Seeks Security From Vodafone Idea, Others Urging to Clear Govt Dues in Installments
    Telcos Get Breather on $20 Bln Statutory Dues as UK's Vodafone Tells Court it May Have to Wind Up
    BT, Vodafone Reportedly Urged to Stock Up on Huawei Gear as UK Mulls New Strategy on Tech Giant
    Tags:
    telecom, Vodafone, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The Charm and Beauty of Slavic Girls
    Court Conniption
    Court Conniption
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse