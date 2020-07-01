Indian Cop 'Suspended For Masturbating' in Front of Woman Complainant

New Delhi (Sputnik): The alleged incident came as Uttar Pradesh Police strictly enforced its Covid-19 lockdown. The state has seen frequent incidents of crimes: according to the National Crime Records Bureau with almost 60,000 reported in 2018.

A police officer in India’s Uttar Pradesh state has been suspended for allegedly masturbating in front of a woman who was visiting a police station with a request to file a complaint about a land dispute.

The woman made a video of the incident which occurred in the State’s Deoria district after being fed up with his objectionable and indecent conduct which continued over a period of days, police said. The officer in question was reportedly in-charge of the police station.

In her complaint, the woman stated that had been visiting the police station for days with regard to filing her complaint. But every day the accused police officer would perform obscene acts in front of her.

"Initially, he misbehaved with me and when he crossed the limits, I decided to shoot the video from a hidden camera," the complainant said.

The victim shared her ordeal and claims that on many occasions, the shameless Inspector of @Uppolice engaged in the obnoxious act. pic.twitter.com/KUheHSUnQ0 — Arvind Chauhan (@arvindcTOI) June 30, 2020

The video showing the accused officer is doing the rounds on social media.

"The complainant has shared a video with us in which Bhishm Pal Singh, Station House Officer (SHO) of Bhatni Police Station, was seen masturbating in front of a woman complainant. A case has been registered against him and he has been suspended. Further investigation is underway," a senior police officer of the district said.

Police sources also revealed a similar incident in which the same police officer touched his private parts in front of a female complainant.