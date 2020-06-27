Register
08:58 GMT27 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    An Indian shopkeeper, center, tries to sell a Nokia mobile phone to a customer, left, in New Delhi, India

    Indian Govt Partners With Domestic Firm to Provide Safe 4G, 5G Networks for Defence, Health Sectors

    © AP Photo / Tsering Topgyal
    India
    Get short URL
    0 32
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202006271079733907-indian-govt-partners-with-domestic-firm-to-provide-safe-4g-5g-networks-for-defence-health-sectors/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): In the wake of the pandemic-ridden health emergency, India’s 5G trials have reportedly been postponed until 2021 depending on the aftermath of COVID-19. India is also re-deliberating the participation of Chinese players in its 5G trials following border tensions and raging anti-China sentiments in the country.

    In a bid to create pockets of high speed-enabled developments in defence, smart cities, and healthcare projects, India Telephone Industries (ITI) on Saturday partnered with multi-billion dollar IT services player Tech Mahindra to collaborate on 4G and 5G networks.

    ITI is a central government-owned telecommunications equipment manufacturer and Tech Mahindra is an Indian company that operates across 90 countries and is estimated to be worth $5.2 billion.

    Earlier last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged Indians to go “vocal for local” to make the country “self-reliant”. The partnership, which coincides with Prime Minister Modi’s vision, will facilitate the stacking of 4G and 5G opportunities to futher empower the “Make in India” initiative.

    While ITI will be taking care of the 4G to 5G upgradable radio access network, Tech Mahindra will be responsible for providing the software IPs, implementation and integration of services, operations, and maintenance services.

    “The partnership will not only help to reduce dependency on imports of telecom equipment from foreign countries but also address concerns in building a strategic network for defence communication", the media quoted RM Agarwal, Chairman and Managing Director of ITI as saying.

    At a time when India is witnessing an uptick in anti-China sentiment, the nation is taking stringent measures to limit China’s involvement in the country’s development. In recent times, Washington has been warning New Delhi against Chinese tech players over national security concerns.

    India is looking for other alternatives to fuel its 5G development and deployment now that the participation status of Chinese companies like Huawei and ZTE, among others, is unclear.

    On 26 June, the Cellular Operations Association of India (COAI), the country’s apex telecom representation body signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with 5G-ACIA in a bid to shape and execute 5G-enabled mobile communications in different vertical industries.

    5G-Alliance for Connected Industries and Automation (ACIA) is a working party of the German electrical and electronic manufacturers association ZVEI.

    For now, India is running on affordable 4G networks. In 2019, reports suggested that India would conduct a fresh auction of the 4G spectrum between the 700MHz and 2,500MHz bands in April 2020. The plan which is also currently on hold may occur in the coming months in India.

     

    --

    Tags:
    Narendra Modi, Narendra Modi, Donald Trump, 4G, 5g, US, China, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 20 - 26 June
    This Week in Pictures: 20 - 26 June
    Statues Trump COVID-19
    Statues Trump COVID-19
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse