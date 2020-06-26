No Summertime Sweats: Teenaged Jumbo Refuses to Be Pushed in for Afternoon Swim - Video

Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda on Friday posted a video on Twitter showing two young elephants playing alongside water somewhere in India. Of the pair that looked like siblings, the baby elephant was seen using all its might to push its elder brother into the water for a bath.
Nanda hilariously captioned the video – “You can take an elephant to water, but you can’t make him swim”.
You can take an elephant to water,— Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) June 26, 2020
But you can’t make him swim😎 pic.twitter.com/laIb9hRVfs
In the comments, a Twitter user named Saumya Tripathi posted another video, that showed the younger elephant finally succeeding in pushing his teenaged brother head over heels into the water.
Sir, you missed the second part 😄 pic.twitter.com/Qt7yKniTo8— Soumya Khandelwal (@_ArSoumya) June 26, 2020
Netizens are calling the “sweet” video the “best thing on the internet today”.
Best thing on the internet today.. https://t.co/U29GECyvnP— goodatheist (@gx70071) June 26, 2020
Hahaha, So sweet— Gagan (@GAGS1912) June 26, 2020
All comments
Show new comments (0)