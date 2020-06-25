Swishhhhh: Baby Jumbo Happily Skims Down Jungle Slide Leaving Twitterati in Awe

Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda has posted a clip on Twitter showing a baby elephant sliding down a muddy slope with its ears flapping and trunk happily flying in the air.
Game of sliding is inbuilt in children’s genes😊 pic.twitter.com/JGPBQLNDO2— Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) June 25, 2020
The video left some explaining why they wanted to be elephants themselves.
Reason why I want to be an elephant 😍— Manikangkana Baishya (@Manikangkana) June 25, 2020
Sirji tussi great ho....— Pankaj shukla (@pankajashukla_) June 25, 2020
Just love the videos you post...
Feel like joining IFS...
Awww. These babies are adorbs https://t.co/0IBiDSehv4— Deepa Iyer (@jiljilramamani) June 25, 2020
Earlier this month, another baby jumbo was caught on camera taking a dive into a tub full of water. That video went viral on social media as well.
Very True. See This Cute-Cute, Sweet-Sweet Video Too.pic.twitter.com/qfWwFQ5ddb— Gourab | গৌরব | (@gourabsays) June 8, 2020
