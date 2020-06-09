Splash! Watch Goofball Baby Jumbo Tumble as It Tries to Dive Into Water Tub

A little baby elephant wished to have fun in water and take a bath. However, its effort to take a dive into the special tub, full of water, failed miserably amid the scorching afternoon heat as it simply tumbled while attempting to get into it.
The video shows the baby with its mama-elephant and then suddenly moving towards the tub. As it puts its front feet into the water, it loses its balance and rolls over. People in the background couldn't hold back their laughter seeing this little goofball.
The video has garnered 16.8K views on Twitter.
Very True. See This Cute-Cute, Sweet-Sweet Video Too.pic.twitter.com/qfWwFQ5ddb— Gourab | গৌরব | (@gourabsays) June 8, 2020
