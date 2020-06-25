Social Media Sensation and TikTok Star Siya Kakkar Reportedly Commits Suicide

16-year-old Internet sensation and TikTok star Siya Kakkar ended her life by committing suicide in Delhi on Thursday, local media reports said.
The incident came to light after celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani posted and confirmed the news of Kakkar ending her life.
According to Bhayani’s Instagram post, "Kakkar’s manager Arjun Sarin had spoken to her last night for a song collaboration and she seemed in a good mood and perfectly alright".
Sad news 16 year old sweet tik-toker @siya_kakkar died by suicide . Before publishing this I spoke to her Talent management agency head Arjun Sarin who just spoke to her last night for a song collaboration and he says she was in a good mood and perfectly alright. Even he has no clue what went wrong that she had to go this way. You go through her videos and you can she was so good in her content, it's really sad that she chose this path. If you are feeling depressed please dont do this 🙏
The exact reason behind Kakkar's decision to take such an extreme step is still unknown. However, reports suggest that the family members of the TikTok star have requested a detailed police investigation into the teen's death.
Siya Kakkar was famous for her dance videos and kept posting them regularly on several social media platforms. She had over 105,000 followers on Instagram and more than 1.2 million on the Chinese short video-making application TikTok.
