BJP Parliamentarian Urges PM Modi for Top Probe Into Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's Mysterious Death

New Delhi (Sputnik): On 14 June, Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput died after committing suicide in his posh penthouse in the suburbs of Mumbai city. The 34-year-old actor's dramatic passing has left India grieving and mourning. The cause of his suicide, though unclear, is being linked with depression.

A parliamentarian from India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to urge for a probe by the country's top investigative agency into Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide.

Kavita Singh is a BJP parliamentarian from Sushant's home state of Bihar.

Sputnik obtained a copy of the written plea filed in Hindi by the parliamentarian, addressed to Prime Minister Modi.

It states: “Sushant Singh Rajput, who brightened the name of Bihar state in the film industry due to his rich personality and prodigious talent, died mysteriously in Mumbai on 14 June 2020 by committing suicide. According to his (Sushant’s) family members, he had been dealing with pressure for the past several days. He was being tortured indirectly, due to which he was very upset,” the politician wrote in the letter.

BJP parliamentarian Kavita Singh writes to PM @narendramodi requesting a #CBI investigation in the shocking suicide of #SushantSinghRajput . pic.twitter.com/crSYnhWhYX — Radhika Parashar (@_RadhikaReports) June 24, 2020

​B-town actor Shekhar Suman also made a forum demanding a CBI probe in Sushant’s demise, which is being blamed on Bollywood biggies who choose star kids over self-made actors in the Indian entertainment industry.

Im forming a Forum called #justiceforSushantforum.where i implore just about ev one to pressurize the govt to launch a CBI inquiry into Sushant's death,raise their voices against this kind of tyranny n gangism and tear down the mafias.i solicit your support. — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) June 23, 2020

It's crystal clear,if presuming Sushant Singh committed suicide,the way he was,strong willed and intelligent, he would have definitely definitely left a suicide https://t.co/DAWaU1WPiT heart tells me,like many others,there is more than meets the eye. — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) June 23, 2020

​Actress Kangana Ranaut also posted a video claiming Sushant's death was a planned murder and not a suicide case.

Sushant, a science enthusiast turned actor, had dropped out of his engineering studies from one of India’s finest institutes – Delhi Technological University (formerly Delhi College of Engineering) – and forayed as an outsider into the entertainment industry.

He started off as a background dancer for A-list actors and successfully made his way to India’s booming daily soap industry. Finally, the actor bagged his silver screen break in 2013 with the movie “Kai Po Che”, which left audiences amazed.

Rumours of Sushant’s suicide being unknowingly orchestrated by tinsel town elites have been making the rounds on social media. The speculations have landed directors and star kids like Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Ekta Kapoor, Salman Khan, Sonam Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor in troll as well as legal troubles – with netizens labeling them “movie mafias”.

The actor's death has also sparked large scale public discussions on the importance of mental health awareness in India.