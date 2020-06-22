'Party's Gonna Be Online': India Virtually Inaugurates Its Pavilion at Cannes Film Market 2020

This year, the Cannes festival and film market – where writers, directors and actors from around the world get a chance to connect with each other and explore collaboration possibilities – is being organised virtually.
India’s Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday virtually inaugurated the India Pavilion of the 73rd edition of the Cannes Film Market, known in French as the Marche du Film.
The official inauguration ceremony of the India Pavilion was streamed on YouTube by India’s Press Information Bureau.
The embassy would like to assure all stakeholders of the film industry in India that our assistance is there to promote cooperative ventures with France in the area of films: Ms Shrila Dutta Kumar, Minister (Consular), @Indian_Embassy.#Cannes2020 pic.twitter.com/vm3N7EAba8— FICCI (@ficci_india) June 22, 2020
The online film market will try to mirror the real Cannes experience by hosting online concerts, keynote talks and more than 150 events.
Cannes Film Festival chief Thierry Fremaux along with his team, has picked out 56 films out of a total of 2,067 submissions to screen during the festival. However, no Indian work made the cut.
