'Let's Talk Business': Priyanka Chopra Reveals What Excites Nick Jonas About Her

New Delhi (Sputnik): Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra and her American singer husband Nick Jonas never miss an opportunity to show their admiration for each other: from red carpets to attending family functions, they show up together.

Priyanka Chopra, who recently shot for the cover of Tatler, has revealed that her husband Nick Jonas gets excited when she shares her work and business talks with him around the dinner table.

The actor shared that he loves her ambition and both of them really respect each other’s work.

“One of the first things he said to me when he proposed was how much he loved my ambition. That was not something I was used to hearing from guys. In fact, it’s something that most people I’ve come across have been a little wary of,” said the actress.

“But it’s something my husband loves about me. He gets really excited when I come in with business to talk about over dinner. Hove that both of us are extremely focused when it comes to our careers and that we respect how much our work matters to each other,” added the actress as reported by Indian daily Hindustan times.

The couple first started dating after their encounter at the MET Gala in 2018. The two got married in Udaipur, Rajasthan. Their first ceremony, a white wedding, was held in December 2018 followed by a lavish wedding involving Hindu rituals.