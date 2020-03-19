Cannes Film Festival Postponed From May Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

PARIS (Sputnik) - The Cannes Film Festival will not be held from 12-23 May, as scheduled, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and may be postponed until the end of June, the organizers said on Thursday.

"At this time of global health crisis, our thoughts go to the victims of the COVID-19 and we express our solidarity with all those who are fighting the disease. Today, we have made the following decision: The Festival de Cannes cannot be held on the scheduled dates, 12-23 May. Several options are considered in order to preserve its running, the main one being a simple postponement, in Cannes, until the end of June-beginning of July 2020", the statement, published on the website of the festival, reads.

The organizers added they would make their decision known later, following consultation with the French government, Cannes City Hall, festival board members, film industry professionals and partners of the festival.

On 18 March, the French government banned all public gatherings and social contact, placing the whole country on lockdown from midday on Tuesday for at least 15 days, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus.

France has registered 9,043 COVID-19 cases so far, while the death toll has reached 243, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.