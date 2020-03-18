Paris on Lockdown Amid Coronavirus Outbreak – Video

French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday announced restrictions on movement around the country that is expected to last at least two weeks.

The French government banned all public gatherings and social contact, placing the whole country on lockdown from midday on Tuesday for at least 15 days, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus.

President Emmanuel Macron has also said that EU and Schengen Area borders would be closed starting Tuesday for at least 30 days.

France's death toll from the coronavirus has reached 148 with over 7,000 people having been confirmed as infected.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) said 179,112 cases had been confirmed worldwide, with 11,526 new ones over the past 24 hours. It said the global death toll had risen by 475 to 7,426.

