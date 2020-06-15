Double Whammy: Rainwater Floods Hospital Forcing COVID-19 Patients Out in Maharashtra, India – Video

Heavy rains flooded the ground floor, including the emergency ward of a hospital in the Indian state of Maharashtra where COVID-19 infected patients were admitted for the treatment.
The staff and patients, in Jalgaon district, had to be evacuated from the flooded rooms in the middle of the night as the water level rose to knee-level ; the equipment and machinery were left behind. In the videos, the hospital staff can be seen moving the patients on a stretcher through ankle-deep waters in the hospital.
Is this really True?! Unbelievable 🙄😩
The below video is Rainwater entering the emergency ward of Dr Ulhas Patil Medical College and Hospital in Jalgaon, #Maharashtra
Such pathetic medical care system!! #MondayBlues
Dr Ulhas Patil Medical College and Hospital in north Maharashtra experienced torrential rain late Saturday night, which continued for around two hours, leading to floods in various parts of the city.
#WATCH | #Maharashtra: Rainwater entered the emergency ward of Dr Ulhas Patil Medical College and Hospital in Jalgaon yesterday. According to hospital authorities, 7-8 patients who were admitted in the ward were safely evacuated.
Adding to the woes of the pandemic's worst-hit Indian state, the monsoon is expected to hit other parts of Maharashtra by today, according to the India Meterological Department (IMD).
"Monsoon has arrived in most parts of Maharashtra. (Today) rainfall was reported in Harnai (in Ratnagiri) in Konkan, Ahmednagar in central Maharashtra, Aurangabad in Marathwada and Gondia in Vidarbha. In the next 24 hours, the rest of Maharashtra is expected to be covered," the official said.
