Double Whammy: Rainwater Floods Hospital Forcing COVID-19 Patients Out in Maharashtra, India – Video

New Delhi (Sputnik): The Indian state of Maharashtra has remained the worst-hit state since the beginning of the pandemic, with 107,958 out of 332,424 infections registered in the country. The state which usually battles with heavy monsoon rain and its repercussions is bracing for early monsoon showers.

Heavy rains flooded the ground floor, including the emergency ward of a hospital in the Indian state of Maharashtra where COVID-19 infected patients were admitted for the treatment.

The staff and patients, in Jalgaon district, had to be evacuated from the flooded rooms in the middle of the night as the water level rose to knee-level ; the equipment and machinery were left behind. In the videos, the hospital staff can be seen moving the patients on a stretcher through ankle-deep waters in the hospital.

Dr Ulhas Patil Medical College and Hospital in north Maharashtra experienced torrential rain late Saturday night, which continued for around two hours, leading to floods in various parts of the city.

Adding to the woes of the pandemic's worst-hit Indian state, the monsoon is expected to hit other parts of Maharashtra by today, according to the India Meterological Department (IMD).

"Monsoon has arrived in most parts of Maharashtra. (Today) rainfall was reported in Harnai (in Ratnagiri) in Konkan, Ahmednagar in central Maharashtra, Aurangabad in Marathwada and Gondia in Vidarbha. In the next 24 hours, the rest of Maharashtra is expected to be covered," the official said.