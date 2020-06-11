Register
    Soldiers from the Indian Army and People's Liberation Army (PLA) sit together after participating in an anti-terror drill during the Sixth India-China Joint Training exercise Hand in Hand 2016 at HQ 330 Infantry Brigade, in Aundh in Pune district, some 145km southeast of Mumbai, on November 25, 2016

    Security Situation Along Chinese Border Not Good, Says Indian Navy Chief

    India
    New Delhi (Sputnik): Throughout April, India and Pakistan were engaged in relentless cross-border firing, resulting in casualties on both sides of the border. Come May and the border standoff with China has grabbed headlines across the globe.

    Indian Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh has once again reiterated India’s preparedness to deal with any challenge, while the tensions along the borders with China and Pakistan remain serious.

    “Our optempo of ships, submarines, and air squadrons is in place. There is no let up. We are ready to deal with any challenge. It is important because security situation along the Western and Northern borders is not good", Navy Chief Singh said in a recorded message to naval personnel.

    Indian media reports suggested that both sides have agreed to disengage troops along the Line of Actual Control. On Wednesday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said: “China and India have been effectively communicating via diplomatic and military channels over issues concerning the western sector of the China-India border, during which a positive consensus has been reached”.   

    However, military commanders from both sides are still involved in talks as the troops are still in position in the Galwan Valley and Pangong Tso.

    Indian and Chinese troops have been engaged in a month-long standoff at Pangong Tso and the Galwan Valley in the eastern Ladakh region since the last week of April.

    Army personnel had engaged in a physical altercation on 5 May, raising China’s concern of infrastructure development by India along the loosely demarcated Line of Actual Control. Satellite images have reflected heavy army vehicle movement on both sides of the 4,057-km Line of Actual Control.

    With the increasing presence of China’s Navy in the Indian Ocean region, India has also resorted to mission-based deployments. The Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy in April deployed the 690-strong 35th Task Force in the Gulf Of Aden to carry out anti-piracy patrols in the Indian Ocean, which is considered India’s geopolitical sphere of influence.

    Admiral Singh said: “We are also helping our friends in the Indian Ocean region. Under Mission SAGAR, our ship Kesari has been deployed for medical aid and support to our friends in Madagascar, the Maldives, Mauritius, and Seychelles. Also, medical assistance teams have been deployed in Mauritius. We have also supported the Philippine Navy deployed in the Indian Ocean region”.
    "Meanwhile, our naval ships and iron units are deployed in the Gulf for anti-piracy patrols", the admiral said.   
    Indian navy person stands guard on board war ship Godavari during its decommissioning at the naval dockyard in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2015
    © AP Photo / Rafiq Maqbool
    Indian Navy 'Prepared for Immediate Deployment' Amid China's Increased Activities in Region

    The Indian Navy has once again indicated that it will not lose its stance in the Indian Ocean region, despite the battle against COVID-19.

    Earlier in April, the Indian Navy had said in a statement: “Our assets continue to remain on patrol covering a vast oceanic swath from the Straits of Malacca in the East to Bab-el-Mandeb in the West, including undertaking Operation Sankalp to provide reassurance and protection to our merchant vessels and anti-piracy patrols in the Gulf of Aden”.

