Register
10:54 GMT08 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Journalists in UP's Fatehpur district held Jal Satyagraha to protest FIR registered against scribe Ajay Bhadauria for his report on community kitchen

    Uttar Pradesh Journalists Protest by Standing in Neck-Deep Water in River for Freedom of Press

    © Photo : Piyush Rai/twitter
    India
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107955/40/1079554064_54:0:1310:707_1200x675_80_0_0_c4792c47230274892d892c76c8cda42c.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202006081079553113-uttar-pradesh-journalists-protest-by-standing-in-neck-deep-water-in-river-for-freedom-of-press/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): The northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh has reportedly seen several incidents of reports by journalists resulting in police complaints against them from the local administration. One such infamous instance occurred in September 2019 over a report about a mid-day meal being served in government schools.

    A group of journalists are staging a unique protest against the state government by standing in neck-deep water in the Ganges River River that passes through the Fatehpur district of Uttar Pradesh. Police have filed complaints against two local journalists — Ajay Bhadauria and Vivek Mishra — allegedly for their video reports.

    Bhadauria was booked on charges of “circulating false news” on 13 May for a tweet where he pointed out that a community kitchen in Fatehpur’s Vijaypur had closed down.

    Police accused the journalist of pointing out that community kitchens in the entire district were closed while Bahaduria reported a single case of closing down a community kitchen.

    ​The other journalist Vivek Mishra has claimed that "on 25 December, I reported on corruption in cow shelters in the area and an FIR (police complaint) was filed against me on the same. I had made the story with video proof, it was not our opinion, but the district official filed a police complaint against us".

    ​"An investigation committee should be formed. There are a lot of problems in the district and we are protesting against the same and district officials involved in corruption activities are harassing journalists for reporting", he says in the video.

    This is not the first instance of a report having resulted in a police complaint against a journalist in Uttar Pradesh. In September 2019, a case was filed in Mirzapur by the state government against a reporter who filmed students at a government school eating rotis (wheat bread) with salt as their mid-day meal.

    In the video, children were seen sitting on the floor, eating rotis with salt as part of the government’s mid-day meal programme, which provides food to schoolchildren.

    Related:

    Arrest of Indian Journo for Posting 'Objectionable' Video Against BJP Sparks Row
    Indian Journalist Booked After Reporting on 'Bread-Salt Mid-Day Meal' in Primary School Over 'Criminal Conspiracy'
    COVID-19, Layoffs and Politics: Indian Journalists Fight It All, Demand Job and Health Security
    Tags:
    protest, journalists, Freedom of Press, Uttar Pradesh, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The Best of The Best: Russian Airborne Force Recruits Take Their First Parachute Jumps
    Fence Fixation
    Fence Fixation
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse