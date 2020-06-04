Mahatma Gandhi's Statue Vandalised by Protesters in Washington, DC

New Delhi (Sputnik): The United States is currently grappling with the severe wave of nationwide protests triggered by the killing of an African-American man named George Floyd in police custody. The demonstrations are commonly violent and accompanied by looting, vandalism and arson attacks.

A statue of Mahatma Gandhi outside the Indian Embassy in Washington DC was vandalised with spray paint graffiti by unidentified persons who were allegedly protesters demonstrating against the killing of George Floyd. The statue of the father of the Indian nation was later covered up.

Soon after the act of vandalism attracted attention, the embassy took up the issue with the US State Department's Diplomatic Security Service and National Park Services, prompting the United States Park Police to launch an investigation into the matter. The metropolitian police also visited the site for inspection.

The immediate cleaning of the statue was ordered, and the Acting Assistant Secretary of the South and Central Bureau expressed 'sincere regret' over the vandalising of the statue. The US Ambassador to India also conveyed his regrets on Twitter.

So sorry to see the desecration of the Gandhi statue in Wash, DC. Please accept our sincere apologies. Appalled as well by the horrific death of George Floyd & the awful violence & vandalism. We stand against prejudice & discrimination of any type. We will recover & be better. — Ken Juster (@USAmbIndia) June 4, 2020

​Gandhi, a lawyer who was once thrown out of a VIP train compartment for the colour of his skin, spearheaded a campaign of non-violent resistance against racist imperialism in Africa and India. He fought for the rights and ultimate independence of Indians, who were subjected to British colonial rule in India.

Hundreds of protesters gathered in various cities throughout the United States to protest against the extrajudicial police killing of George Floyd, an African-American man from Minneapolis. While many have protested peacefully, there have been riots in many American cities, characterised by looting, vandalism and arson attacks.