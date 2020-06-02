Register
13:54 GMT02 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Bharatiya Janata Party's, (BJP) Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari speaks during a ceremony to felicitate party president Amit Shah and the newly elected Delhi municipal officials from the party in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, May 2, 2017

    BJP Sacks Actor-Politician Manoj Tiwari as Delhi Unit Chief After Modi's Party Faces Poll Debacle

    © AP Photo / Tsering Topgyal
    India
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107949/82/1079498298_0:66:3072:1794_1200x675_80_0_0_d70da56a76e5886137add298f6edaeb0.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202006021079497700-bjp-sacks-actor-politician-manoj-tiwari-as-delhi-unit-chief-after-modis-party-faces-poll-debacle/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Singer-turned-politician Manoj Tiwari was appointed as Delhi's Bharatiya Janata Party chief in 2016 and came under scrutiny for the party's abysmal performance in the Delhi elections in February. Soon after the results, Tiwari took responsibility for the party's poor performance and had offered to resign.

    India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday sacked Manoj Tiwari as the party's state president and replaced the actor-politician with former mayor Adesh Kumar Gupta, a face in the party known for his organisational skills.

    Senior leaders in the party said that the decision was taken keeping in mind the civic body polls in Delhi due in 2022. At present, the BJP is in power at the corporation and municipal level in Delhi.

    Prior to this decision, it was reported that the BJP was looking to replace Tiwari, an MP from North-East Delhi, as Delhi unit chief with a more experienced leader who is not a celebrity.

    Known for his flamboyant personality, the Bhojpuri singing star-turned-politician, was often projected by the opposition as an outsider. The opposition also ridiculed his artistic background and used his songs to target him during campaigns.

    The decision to sack him comes after the BJP failed to perform well in Delhi polls, of which Tiwari was a star campaigner. Contrary to the BJP's prediction of securing a massive mandate in the February elections, the Aam Aadmi Party led by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal secured 62 of the 70 seats in the Delhi assembly.

    The rest of the seats fell into the BJP's lap. Tiwari had then held himself responsible for the "unpredictable" loss in the elections despite the high-voltage campaign.

    Meanwhile, the new face of the party in Delhi is a member of the standing committee, a top decision making body of the North Corporation from Delhi's West Patel Nagar ward and is also considered to be close to India's Hindu nationalist organisation Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

    Related:

    ‘India has Won in Match Against Pakistan’: Politician From Delhi’s Ruling AAP Sweeping Polls – Video
    To Open the Borders or Not? Delhi Chief Arvind Kejriwal Seeks Public Suggestions Amid COVID-19 Spike
    Man of the Moment: Thousands Rejoice as Kejriwal Takes Oath as Delhi Chief
    Tags:
    Politics, elections, Bharatiya Janata party (BJP), Delhi
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    'Black Lives Matter': Washington, DC in Flames as George Floyd Riots Rage on
    Washington, DC in Flames as George Floyd Riots Rage On
    Undo Retweet: No Twitter Trump
    Undo Retweet
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse