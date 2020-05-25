Indian Gives Cold Bath to Venomous King Cobra to Beat the Heat – Video

In a viral video, a man who appears to be an expert snake handler, pours a bucket of water on a cobra's head and then calms it by patting on its hood. Later, the man again showers the cobra by pouring another bucket of water on the reptile. The cobra seems to be enjoying the cold shower. The video has evoked thousands of views since it was posted online.
May 24, 2020
A King Cobra gets a head bath to cool off in the summer heat
The King Cobra has enough venom to kill an elephant or 20 men; so don’t ever try this yourself
From the absolutely amazing @susantananda3

Though the location is not mentioned in the video, it appears to be somewhere in the southern state of Kerala.
The king cobra is one of the most venomous of the species and its poison is enough to kill an elephant or 20 men. The snake handler has also a word of warning that no one should every try to do it, as it could be fatal.
