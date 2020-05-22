Battle Royal: Mother Hen Battles Cobra to Save Baby Chicks in Viral Video

A video which is going viral on social media shows a mother hen battling a snake to save her baby chicks. The hen can be seen fearlessly blocking the serpent's path as her chicks flutter away. The hen keeps fighting until her chickens move to a safe zone despite the snake trying to bite her. The video has seen over 16,000 views since being posted online.
Battle Royal....— Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) May 21, 2020
When a mother fights to save the children, it is battle royal.
Brave mom saves her chicks fighting a cobra💕
🎬Gia pic.twitter.com/qNtvRsYQw0
