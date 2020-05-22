Snake Charmer: Man Rescues Cobra with Bare Hands in India's Mini 'Las Vegas' – Video

A sneaky reptile found its way onto the rooftop of a house in Goa and camouflaged itself under the tiles of the roof. Soon after the appearance of the venomous cobra, an alarm was raised to the forest department and a forest official from Cotigao Wildlife Sanctuary rescued the snake single-handedly and with his bare hands.
The viral video first shows the forest official struggling to find the cobra from under the tiles and lifting it with the help of a wooden stick. The rescuer then grabs the snake by its tail and gently directs it into a cloth bag.
A clinical and fuss-free cobra rescue operation by forest officials in Cotigao Wildlife Sanctuary, Goa. (Via WA)— Shailendra Singh, IFS (@s_singh_ifs) May 21, 2020
It's not always a tiger, leopard or an elephant that foresters have to deal with!@susantananda3 @AnkitKumar_IFS @IFS_Officers @IfsSitanshu @aakashbadhawan pic.twitter.com/8JYIVuPdB2
All comments
Show new comments (0)