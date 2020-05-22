India Relaxes Visa Restrictions for Overseas Citizens Stranded Abroad

After the green signal for domestic travel from 25 May, the central government has further relaxed restriction on visa and travel to certain categories of people who are stranded abroad.
the Indian Home Ministry announced on Friday afternoon that Overseas Citizens of India (OCIs) cardholders are eligible to travel to India under certain conditions.
Relaxing Visa & Travel restrictions imposed in wake of #COVID19, certain categories of #OCI cardholders stranded abroad have been permitted to come to India.#coronavirus #strandedindians#IndiaFightsCoronavirus pic.twitter.com/3Ws7KzsekX— Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) May 22, 2020
The restrictions have been relaxed for those who wish to come to India on account of family emergencies and have an OCI card. Children born to Indians abroad and couples, with a single OCI cardholder, will also be allowed to return.
Restrictions have also been lifted for university students who are OCI cardholders (but are not minors) and whose parents are Indian citizens living in India.
However, international flights remain suspended.
India suspended previously-issued tourist visas on 11 March as a preventative measure to attempt to contain the spread of the new coronavirus (COVID-19). All visas, except “diplomatic, official, UN/International Organisations, employment, project visas” were suspended.
