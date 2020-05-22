Crafty Indian Teenager Develops Construction Crane Out of Junk – Video

An Indian teenager has developed a functioning earth excavator, using a soda can, a syringe, cardboard, plastic and some other junk material.
According to the post, which includes a now-viral video clip, the 14-year-old Arjun is the son of a housemaid. He built the crane with a basic understanding of hydraulics and at a cost of INR 500 ($6).
14 year old Arjun, my domestic help's son made this crane for his school project.— Arindam Majumder (@ari_maj) May 22, 2020
He made that using basic understanding of hydraulics at a cost of Rs 500
Please spread the word to ensure a bright future for Arjun@anandmahindra pic.twitter.com/jdBkpmbWDu
The teenager is not only winning praise for his creativity, he is also being offered financial help by some people after the video showcasing his innovative young mind went viral. A Twitter user said he would be delighted to cover the rest of Arjun's schooling expenses.
Please connect me up with them ... @HomageFoundatn would be delighted to sponsor the rest of the schooling for this young man ... he may need some tuitions too 🙏 truly inspiring— Aditya Ghosh (@iamadityaghosh) May 22, 2020
Share the details, we would be happy to help.— Rohan Singh (@RohensinghINC) May 22, 2020
