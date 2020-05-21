Surprise! 'Hitchhiker' Lioness Opens Car Door to 'Join' Family on Safari Ride - Video

A family was ecstatic to spot a pack of six fully grow lions while on safari but had a narrow escape when a lioness approached the car and managed to open a door on the passenger side. The old video from South Africa is now grabbing the attention of the people on social media.
The woman survived the horror incident by quickly shutting the door all the while filming the once-in-lifetime scenes on camera.
The lioness wants to go on a safari ride🤔— Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) May 21, 2020
It opens the door & asks for a lift. This can also happen to you in your next safari. Maintain safe distance from wild animals. pic.twitter.com/mqIpnyPi1n
