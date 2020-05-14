Pakistani PM Imran Khan Trolled for Appointing 'Foul-Mouthed' Political Communication Assistant

Twitter never forgets a single tweet: the recent appointment of Shahbaz Gill as special assistant on “political communication” to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has not only raised many eyebrows but has also evoked ridicule in view of his objectionable tweets in the past.
Social media users were swift enough to dig out the old tweets Gill which he had used explicit language, targeting some politicians.
In one such screenshot, going viral on social media, Gill targeted a columnist and said: “I wish someone can pee on your face so that you can start making some sense”.
Appointing Shahbaz Gill as a political communication advisor, PM Imran khan has shown what his standards of merit are. Bringing a man who is the epitome of foul and filthy language shows that what a vision PM has.#PTIGovernment pic.twitter.com/akXHvlM9KH— MumtazBikak (@MumtazBikakPPP) May 14, 2020
PM Imran Khan's special assistant on political communication: pic.twitter.com/UCrIlW0oZ2— Naila Inayat नायला इनायत (@nailainayat) May 13, 2020
Gill, who earlier served as spokesman to Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, has been vocal in his support for Imran Khan government. So much so, opposition parties have called him “a self-proclaimed spokesman for the Prime Minister”. The appointment to the post of political communication advisor in prime minister's cabinet is a first for Pakistan.
Language is quite colourful to say the least . Is this the politicians communicate in Pakistan . No wonder where they remain— Rajendra Singh (@singhkr) May 14, 2020
Triangle--- Moeed Peerzada(if so), Shahbaz Gill & 3rd class journalist Irshad Bhatti --- having low mentality , ill minded , use filthy language , no morality.— Prof.Wajid Masood (@MasoodProf) May 14, 2020
