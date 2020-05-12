Register
08:27 GMT12 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks to The Associated Press, in Islamabad, Pakistan, 16 March 2020

    Prime Minister of Pakistan's Side of Kashmir Urges Imran Khan to Attack India with Armed Forces

    © AP Photo / B.K. Bangash
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    123
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107904/01/1079040180_0:0:2906:1635_1200x675_80_0_0_1d8a2de3409e33d542f16acd407cee26.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/202005121079277396-prime-minister-of-pakistans-side-of-kashmir-urges-imran-khan-to-attack-india-with-armed-forces-/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): On 8 May, India’s state-owned media outlet began providing weather details of the Pakistan side of Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan region in its weather bulletin. Taking note of the matter, Pakistan's foreign ministry rejected India’s actions, issuing a strong condemnation.

    Raja Farooq Haider, Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (the Pakistan-administered part of Kashmir) has urged Imran Khan to launch a full military attack against India. After visiting the villages near the Line of Control, where India and Pakistan have been exchanging fire for over a month, Haider told media:

    “Prime Minister Imran Khan must react now and take some strong steps. [Mere] verbal statements will not work. You must move forward and order your forces to attack India.”

    Strongly condemning India for including the Pakistan-controlled part of Kashmir as part of its weather update, he said: “It is your duty to protect your brothers and sisters. India is giving weather reports on PoK, we should start updating on Delhi.”

    India’s state-owned TV broadcaster Prasar Bharti had begun including the Pakistan-controlled side of Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan in its national weather update.

    ​Last week, India had also asked Pakistan to vacate all areas of Kashmir, including Gilgit Baltistan. India had reiterated that the Pakistani side of Kashmir, along with Gilgit and Baltistan, are an integral part of India "by virtue of its fully legal and irrevocable accession".

    Part of the larger Kashmir region and administered by Pakistan since 1947, Gilgit-Baltistan is a strategically placed area sharing borders with India-administered Kashmir, Afghanistan to the north and the Xinjiang region of China to the east and northeast.

    In April, Pakistan's Supreme Court had issued an order allowing the government to hold elections in September this year in Gilit-Baltistan.

    The south Asian nations have fought three wars over Kashmir since independence and continue to administer the parts of it. Meanwhile, Kashmir has been witnessing an insurgency, and has demanded its independence from India.

    The bordering nations have been exchanging fire over the Line of Control for over a month, while also engaged in a war of words. The relations between the two countries deteriorated in August 2019, when India stripped Jammu and Kashmir of its special status under Article 370 and split the state into two union territories.

    Both countries continue to level accusations against each other of providing haven to terrorists and engaging in human rights violations against Kashmiris.

    Related:

    Pakistan Urges India to Refrain From 'Ill-Considered Move' Across LoC
    India Asks Pakistan to Vacate "Occupied Area of Kashmir", Issues Statement to Diplomat
    'Unfounded Claims': Islamabad Rejects Delhi Move to Include Pakistan Territory in Weather Bulletin
    Tags:
    Imran Khan, special status, Prasar Bharati, Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Protecting the Peace: Best Photos From WWII Victory Celebrations Through the Ages
    Protecting the Peace: Best Photos From V-Day Celebrations in Moscow Through the Ages
    No Vain No Gain
    No Vain No Gain
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse