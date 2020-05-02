Register
07:07 GMT02 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor answers questions during a news conference discussing his new film Besharam in New York, September 23, 2013

    Bollywood Association Protests Over Sneaky Videos of Actor Rishi Kapoor's Last Moments at Hospital

    © REUTERS / Lucas Jackson
    India
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107914/27/1079142782_0:103:3146:1873_1200x675_80_0_0_562cf753035a5190cd11273af70fabfd.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202005021079168944-bollywood-association-protests-over-sneaky-videos-of-actor-rishi-kapoors-last-moments-at-hospital/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Bollywood lost two of its shiniest gems last week – veteran actor Rishi Kapoor and India’s representation in the West Irrfan Khan. Just when Indians were trying to get over the losses, sneaky videos of some of Rishi's last moments began circulating on social media, triggering already grieving fans and family.

    In response to leaked videos, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) lodged a protest on Saturday. A letter has also been sent to the HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai, where Rishi breathed his last on 30 April 2020 after a two-year battle with cancer. 

    FWICE is an umbrella body for all the trade unions of the Indian film industry and is located in Mumbai. The federation, which claims to have 500,000 members, is the highest body of all Indian cinema associations.

    Indian filmmaker Ashoke Pandit, who also serves as FWICE's chief adviser, took to Twitter to share a copy of the two-page letter to the chairperson of HN Reliance Foundation Hospital. The video in question, shows hospital staff trying to sneak around the ailing veteran actor, recording his last moments slyly. The footage, showing Rishi in the hospital bed with an oxygen mask, gasping for breath, was later leaked online.

    “The video is unethical -without permission and violates the fundamental right to live with dignity and privacy of a legend who lived a glorious and dignified life and is loved, regarded, held in high esteem by all", Pandit tweeted along with the letter.

    ​Earlier on Thursday, popular television actor Kushal Tondon also addressed the video in question on Twitter, calling it a “gross violation of privacy”.

    This is not the first time that such videos have been made and leaked online.

    In its letter, FWICE noted that a similar incident happened when veteran actor Vinod Khanna died in 2017. A video was recorded without the consent of the actor’s family from the same hospital and circulated online.

    “We hereby earnestly request you to look into the administration of your hospital where celebrity patients are subjected to the infringement of their fundamental right to die with dignity", the letter said.

    For now, FWICE has provided a 15-day window to the hospital to investigate the matter and initiate action. If the hospital fails to do so, FWICE has noted, it will not refrain from taking legal action.

    Related:

    India Bids Adieu to Iconic Actor Irrfan Khan After His Sudden Death in Mumbai
    Bollywood Actor Rishi Kapoor Dies After Being Hospitalised in Mumbai
    Hindi Cinema Bleeds, Fans Heartbroken as Bollywood's Yesteryear 'Lover Boy' Rishi Kapoor Dies
    Tags:
    protest, Death, actor, cinema, Bollywood, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Blooming Spring: International Workers' Day Celebrations in Various Countries and Ages
    Blooming Spring: International Workers' Day Celebrations in Various Countries and Ages
    Trump Versus China
    Trump Versus China
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse