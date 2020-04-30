Bollywood Actor Rishi Kapoor Dies After Being Hospitalised in Mumbai

Famous Indian actor and filmmaker Rishi Kapoor died on Thursday from complications with cancer. His brother, Randhir Kapoor confirmed the news, saying that the actor died at the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai. According to reports, Kapoor's wife and actor Neetu was by his side during his final moments.
"It's true that he has been admitted to the hospital. He is in Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital. He was not keeping well and had some problem, so we admitted him early this morning", Randhir Kapoor said.
T 3517 - He's GONE .. ! Rishi Kapoor .. gone .. just passed away ..— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 30, 2020
I am destroyed !
"This is a terrible week for Indian cinema, with the passing of another legend, actor Rishi Kapoor. A wonderful actor, with a huge fan following across generations, he will be greatly missed. My condolences to his family, friends & fans all over the world, at this time of grief", MP and ex-head of the Indian National Congress Rahul Gandhi commented.
Sadden to hear about demise of veteran actor #RishiKapoor, the legend who ruled over the hearts of millions.— Ashok Chavan (@AshokChavanINC) April 30, 2020
My heartfelt tribute to him. He will always be in the memories.#RIPLegend pic.twitter.com/85n8M7Cgmw
Kapoor received a national film award for his debut role as a child artist in his father's 1970 movie Mera Naam Joker. He also participated in numerous Indian hits such as Laila Majnu, Rafoo Chakkar, Sargam, Karz, Bol Radha Bol, and others. Kapoor's last role was in Emraan Hashmi's remake of the Spanish film The Body.
The actor had also recently announced his next project, a remake of the Hollywood movie The Intern, also featuring famous actress Deepika Padukone.
