Jumbo Won’t Share Food! Elephant Shoos Away Rhinos Eating Its Fodder - Video

A video is making rounds on Twitter in which an elephant can be seen claiming its territory and not being happy about letting its meal be taken away by just anyone.
Seeing rhinos taking its fodder, it shoos them away and shows them who the boss is. The cute little rhinos can be seen running away while the elephant proudly watches them leave and gets back to enjoy its meal. The video has so far gained 3.4K views.
Elephant fends off the challenge from rhinos for fodder.— Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) April 30, 2020
Shows who is the boss👍 pic.twitter.com/Rpw6oVUHKi
