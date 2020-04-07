One Horn Cop On Duty! Rhino Takes Up Patrolling in Nepal to Keep People in Homes - Video

It appears that animals are also extending a helping hand during the coronavirus pandemic! A video on Twitter showing a rhino literally patrolling a street and scaring people away from roads is going viral. After shooing away humans on way, the one-horn animal silently returns to its forest reserve.
So this #rhino thought to take things in his own hand. Went for an inspection. Btw rhino venturing out from forest happens a lot, even without lockdown. Forward. pic.twitter.com/Ck1sft3Emb— Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) April 6, 2020
The video is from Nepal's Chitwan National Park, which has around 600 rhinos.
While the Indian forest service official who shared the video claimed that a rhino venturing into human habitat is common, this video is going viral with 116.3K views and 2.1K re-tweets.
