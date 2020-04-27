Register
11:47 GMT27 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    FILE PHOTO: A doctor in a protective chamber takes a swab from a man to test for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a newly installed Walk-In Sample Kiosk (WISK) in a government-run hospital in Chennai, India, April 13, 2020.

    'COVID-19 Stress Extending From Labs to Our Homes': Indian Medics Share Tales and Bust Myths

    © REUTERS / P. Ravikumar
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    Topic:
    Nations Continue to Fight COVID-19 Crisis as Over 2.5 Million People Infected Globally (43)
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107910/82/1079108204_0:0:3070:1727_1200x675_80_0_0_e91516351a0513d1822536cc26817f8f.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202004271079106060-covid-19-stress-extending-from-labs-to-our-homes-indian-medics-share-tales-and-bust-myths/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): As 1.37 billion Indians enter the 32nd day of a nationwide lockdown, the Ministry of Health has revealed that the number of COVID-19 positive cases has surpassed 27,000. In these testing times, microbiology experts and lab researchers have highlighted the trauma their community is enduring.

    Healthcare professionals, assigned with the responsibility of testing samples for coronavirus, have urged people to follow the advised precautionary measures like social distancing and self-isolation – which may not just save them but could also be of immense help to front line heath care workers.

    ​Requesting cooperation from citizens, a number of researchers say they are doing their, but they also say that it is affecting their mental state. The emotions, they say, are unnerving.

    Dr. Bernalee Biswas, a member of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) in Mumbai specialises in pathogenic microorganisms. He tells Sputnik: “Researchers are spending long durations inside the labs, testing samples. There is always a fear of getting exposed to the virus and also spreading it to others and your family members.”

    “As microbiologists, we are used to handling pathogens in a laboratory setting with proper bio safety measures. But this pandemic situation has extended the mental stress from our labs to our homes now,” Dr. Biswas adds. 

    Recently, a 26-year-old doctor Vani Dutta from Mumbai spoke of the level of stress hospital staffers have been battling everyday since the coronavirus was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation in March. In an Instagram post, Dutta noted how doctors “pray that patients who come by do not have the virus”.

    “My first time in the screening room was the scariest. You can only pray that every patient who comes by doesn’t have the virus or is wearing a mask. My scariest moment was when this young man came in and explained his symptoms. He had all the symptoms and he told me that he may have been in contact with someone who tested positive. At that point, I was sure he had it. And just then, he coughed. All I could do was tell myself– ‘I’m protected, I won’t get it’. For a month, I’ve been in contact with several COVID-19 positive patients. Yesterday was my birthday, and I woke up with a fever. It made my stomach drop and I panicked. Luckily, the fever went down in a few hours, and I was back to my routine,” Dutta’s post read.

    View this post on Instagram

    I’m grateful to @officialhumansofbombay for sharing such stories across this platform. I happen to be noticed but there are so many more health workers out there living & giving their absolutely best to serve humanity. I feel blessed and privileged to be among this community. 👩🏻‍⚕️ Keep loving, keep spreading positivity & your healthcare worker is right here if you need anything, anytime. 🙏 Lots of love💗 #Repost @officialhumansofbombay with @get_repost ・・・ “Covid-19 had just been declared a pandemic. After, when I was leaving for work one morning, for the first time I saw fear in my parents’ eyes. They asked me if I was sure I wanted to go to the hospital. But there wasn’t any doubt -- this is what I had become a doctor for. That same day, we got so many patients- there was an upsurge by hundreds. A few days later, we decided that our hospital would only take emergency surgeries and Covid-19 patients who had tested positive. The 4th floor was converted into an isolation ward. I was appointed to screen patients coming in. My first time in the screening room was the scariest. You can only pray that every patient who comes by doesn’t have the virus or is wearing a mask. My scariest moment was when this young man came in and explained his symptoms. He had all the symptoms and he told me that he may have been in contact with someone who tested positive. At that point, I was sure he had it. And just then, he coughed. All I could do was tell myself– ‘I’m protected, I won’t get it.’ And then console him to maintain his calm as well. For a month, I’ve been in contact with several Covid-19 positive patients. Yesterday was my birthday, and I woke up with a fever. It made my stomach drop and I panicked. I called my fiancé and sister -- my fiancé stays 1 block away, but I told him not to meet me; I didn’t want to even cut a cake. Luckily, the fever went down in a few hours, and I was back to my routine. It’s scary -- a doctor I know got it. I had a patient who was constantly coughing and had a lump in her breast– I performed the surgery. Throughout, I just prayed that she wasn’t positive. It’s a tough job– it gets stressful, depressing at times and can give you an

    A post shared by Dr. Vanni Dutta (@drvannidutta) on

    Dutta has also noted the job is “tough, stressful and depressing” which also leads to anxiety among doctors.

    Under these critical circumstances, work ethic, responsibility and patriotism have been the primary driving forces that have been helping medical professionals in India cope with the stress and mental pressure.

    “It’s our job. This is the time to work. It is true that the hours are longer but then the reason why we are doing this is bigger than an individual. We are driven and focused on our work to save our country and humanity from this pandemic,” Saurabh Gupta, a member of MyLabs Pune which created India’s first indigenous home test kits for COVID-19, tells Sputnik.

    Some recent COVID-19 positive cases in India have shown that a massive number of infected people in the country are asymptomatic, which the researchers have described as a prime concern.

    “The standard testing method for detecting COVID-19 is the real-time RT-PCR method, which has high accuracy. However, the lack of symptoms makes identifying the actual number of virus-infected persons difficult. But the obvious asymptomatic patients to test are people with high risk of Coronavirus infection, such as those who have come in direct contact of an infected person,” said Dr. Biswas.

    Speculation as to whether the virus is man-made or natural have also surfaced on social media, with the WHO stressing that there's no evidence that the virus was developed in a lab.

    Researchers in India are also inclined towards believing that COVID-19 is natural, and not man-made.

    “COVID-19 is earth's immune response for its own safety. Within just 30 days of lockdown we have observed that earth can recover with a faster rate if given time. Nature always finds its way. As the theory goes – ‘survival of the fittest’ -- Covid 19 is fatal to people who have underlying serious diseases,” said bio-tech researcher Chirag Parmar.

    While the cure for this virus is still under the microscope, allowing healthcare experts to receive all the essential personal protection equipment (PPE) has emerged as a very important goal.

    Several media reports from around the world have marked instances when doctors, nurses and hospital staff contracted the virus while treating the patients. To prevent this, healthcare professionals have time and again demanded better equipment supplies.

    “The actual reason for this has not been assessed in India yet but is generally thought to be due to lack of adequate PPE and continuous exposure to infected patients. Proper use and disposal of PPE might help in reducing the chances of getting infected. Also, reducing the work burden on the medical staff would help minimise any human error during handling and treatment of COVID-19 patients,” Dr. Biswas added.

    India has been taking active measures to meet the demands of PPE. Several entrepreneurs and volunteers are contributing in manufacturing and supplying PPE to hospitals in their cities, even using technologies like 3D printing.

    ​Recently, Dr. Vikrant Sangar from Mumbai, created a special “COVID-19 Capsule” inside his medical facility that allows staff to examine patients safely and effectively. It is like a small room with one camera and UV-light based self-sanitisation. The patients arriving for tests are dealt by the doctors from across a glass partition.

    On 22 March, Indians thanked the healthcare community by clapping and banging utensils from their balconies, as urged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    Topic:
    Nations Continue to Fight COVID-19 Crisis as Over 2.5 Million People Infected Globally (43)
    Tags:
    Mumbai, Doctor, Health, coronavirus, COVID-19, doctors, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Gala vice-chair Melania Trump, wife of Donald Trump, arrives at the Martha Graham Dance Company opening night gala at New York City Center on April 6, 2005 in New York City.
    From Fashion Model to the First Lady of the United States: Melania Trump Turns 50
    Medics Dying, Jets Flying
    Medics Dying, Jets Flying
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse