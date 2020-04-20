Indian Doctors Unite for 'Black Day' With Candles to Protest Harassment, Violence Against Medics

New Delhi (Sputnik): On 22 March, Indians collectively cheered for medical and sanitation workers, due to their fight against Coronavirus as front-liners. But what followed were horror stories of some people attacking and abusing healthcare workers at many places while being inspected in hospitals.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) – a national organisation dedicated to the well-being of India’s medical professionals – has urged doctors to declare “White Alert” and light up candles as a sign of help and protest against assaults on medics at various places.

“Our legitimate needs for safe workplaces have to be met. Abuse and violence should stop immediately. White Alert to the nation,” the IMA has said in an official declaration posted on its Twitter page.

In addition, the organisation has warned that if no quick measure is undertaken by the government, the healthcare staff across the country will work with a black badge pinned on their clothes.

#IMA demands Special Central Law Against Violence on Doctor’s & Declares White Alert to the nation on 22.04.2020 & Black Day on 23.04.2020. pic.twitter.com/inFOSiJusI — Indian Medical Association (@IMAIndiaOrg) April 20, 2020

23 April will also be observed as a 'Black Day' by the IMA.

The step comes after a representative body of doctors appealed to the federal Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking legislation for their protection last week. “All such acts must be marked as ‘non-bailable’ offences,” the letter demanded.

Doctors demand @AmitShah to roll out a central protection act to prevent the rising cases of assaults on healthcare staff in India.



I report for @SputnikInt . pic.twitter.com/rBARpucRZ0 — Radhika Parashar (@_RadhikaReports) April 9, 2020

​Stories of doctors being assaulted and being chased out of their homes have been surfacing in India of late. Fear of being caught positive with COVID-19 and quarantined, or contracting the virus from doctors returning from hospitals emerged as some apprehensions that triggered the assaults.

In the central Indian city of Indore, doctors and nurses were hit with stones and spat at when they visited an area to conduct COVID-19 tests. Later, news about quarantined patients making vulgar gestures to nurses also came to light. In Delhi, medical staff and the hospital vicinity were also attacked with urine-filled bottles.